WATCH LIVE: Testimony Continues on Day 3 of Billy Chemirmir's Capital Murder Trial

A live stream will be available here. There may be times the audio is silent, the judge has instructed us to turn off the audio feed when she says court proceedings are considered "off the record.”

Wednesday marks day three in the retrial of 49-year-old Billy Chemirmir, a man charged with killing 18 older women —13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County — over a 2-year span.

Chemirmir has been charged with capital murder in all 18 of the women's deaths, but he's currently only scheduled to stand trial for the 2018 death of Lu Thi Harris.

Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of fatally smothering Harris. The first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked last fall.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

CHEMIRMIR TRIAL STARTED MONDAY AFTER A DELAY

NBC 5's Katy Blakey recaps the first day of the retrial of Billy Chemirmir, who pleaded innocence Monday in a trial that was delayed by several hours after a juror did not show up on time.

Chemirmir's second trial began Monday afternoon after being delayed by several hours after a juror did not show up on time.

Once it started Chemirmir's attorney entered a not guilty plea for him. Chemirmir has maintained that he's innocent.

During his opening statement, prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin set the stage for building the case against Chemirmir. "All of this evidence is going to be overwhelming for you all," Fitzmartin said.

The defense declined to make an opening statement on Monday.

DAY 2 OF CHEMIRMIR TRIAL FOCUSED ON LU THI HARRIS' DEATH AND PROPERTY FOUND

Tuesday marks the first full day of testimony in the retrial of 49-year-old Billy Chemirmir, a man charged with killing 18 older women, 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County, over a two-year span.

Tuesday morning's testimony focused on Harris' life and death. The police officers who found the 81-year-old dead inside her home testified and the jury saw the pillow with smeared lipstick prosecutors believed was used as a murder weapon.

Harris' son-in-law, Richard Rinehart, took the stand to talk about her life.

CHEMIRMIR MAY FACE ANOTHER TRIAL

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who isn't seeking the death penalty for Harris' killing, has said he plans to try Chemirmir for at least one more death, though he hasn't said whose.

Most of the people Chemirmir is accused of killing were found dead in their apartments at independent living communities for older people, where he allegedly forced his way in or posed as a handyman. He's also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home caregiver.