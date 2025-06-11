local

Tesla's robotaxi service to ‘tentatively' launch in Austin on June 22, Musk says

Elon Musk told CNBC that the taxis will initially be remotely monitored and "geofenced" to specific areas.

By Associated Press

Elon Musk interviews on CNBC from the Tesla Headquarters in Texas.
CNBC

Elon Musk says Tesla is “tentatively” set to begin providing robotaxi service in Austin on June 22.

In a post on his X social media platform, Musk said the date could change because Tesla is “being super paranoid about safety.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Investors, Wall Street analysts and Tesla enthusiasts have been anticipating the rollout of the driverless cabs since Musk said earlier this year that the service would launch in Austin sometime in June.

Last month, Musk told CNBC that the taxis will be remotely monitored at first and “geofenced” to certain areas of the city deemed the safest to navigate. He said he expected to initially run 10 or so taxis, increase that number rapidly and start offering the service in Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Francisco and other cities.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Musk has been promising fully autonomous, self-driving vehicles “next year” for a decade, but the pressure is on now as Tesla actually begins to operate a self-driving taxi service. Sales of Tesla’s electric vehicles have sagged due to increased competition, the retooling of its most popular car, the Model Y, and the fallout from Musk’s turn to politics.

The Austin rollout also comes after Musk had a public blowup with President Donald Trump over the administration’s tax bill. Some analysts have expressed concern that Trump could retaliate by encouraging federal safety regulators to step in at any sign of trouble for the robotaxis.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 10: Tesla Cybercab or Robotaxi two-passenger battery-electric self-driving car on display at the AutoSalon on January 10, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 10: Tesla Cybercab or Robotaxi two-passenger battery-electric self-driving car on display at the AutoSalon on January 10, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 10: Tesla Cybercab or Robotaxi two-passenger battery-electric self-driving car on display at the AutoSalon on January 10, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 10: Tesla Cybercab or Robotaxi two-passenger battery-electric self-driving car on display at the AutoSalon on January 10, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

Tesla

news 22 hours ago

Elon Musk says Tesla robotaxi rides in Austin ‘tentatively' set to begin June 22

news Jun 10

Tesla rallies on robotaxi hopes as fear over Musk-Trump feud subsides

news 8 hours ago

Tesla gains for a fourth day as Musk sets robotaxi date, Trump tensions cool

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

localElon MuskTesla
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us