Terry Glenn Jr, Son of Former Dallas Cowboys Player, Dies

By Claire Cardona

Terry-Glenn-Jr-110119
Glenn family photo

Terry Glenn Jr., the son of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, died Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, of an apparent accidental overdose.

His death was confirmed in a news release from his family obtained by WCMH.

Glenn Jr., 22, was a "burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in famous father's footsteps," according to the release. "Those that knew him, commented on his infectious personality — 'he never met a stranger.'"

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 56 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 1 hour ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

His death comes two years after his father was killed in a rollover crash in Irving on Nov. 20, 2017.

In tweets posted Thursday, Glenn wrote that Thanksgiving was his father's favorite game to play in as a Cowboy, and that he was always in the stands watching his dad.

"I miss him so much," Glenn said in a tweet. "This time of the year is the hardest by far man ... this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll [sic] gonna be together ... really just wonder why."

Glenn Sr. played at Ohio State prior to the NFL. He was selected in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Following a run with the Packers, Glenn Sr. joined the Cowboys in 2003.

He was released from the roster in July 2008.

"We thank you for your love, understanding, and prayers of support," his family said in the statement. "Terry Jr. lived a wonderful life, and he will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by his family and friends."

Glenn Jr. is survived by Kim Combs-Matthews and Lou Matthews, his mother and stepfather, and siblings Gabe Mattehews and Christian, Tatum, Greyson, Natalie, Samantha and Vanessa Glenn.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The family's release noted that people may try to ignore their feelings and participate in holiday festivities, and noted several resources for mental or substance use support. For a list of resources, click here.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us