Terry Glenn Jr, Son of Former Dallas Cowboys Player, Dies

Terry Glenn Jr., the son of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terry Glenn, died Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, of an apparent accidental overdose.

His death was confirmed in a news release from his family obtained by WCMH.

Glenn Jr., 22, was a "burgeoning entrepreneur, aspiring vlogger, and avid sports enthusiast following in famous father's footsteps," according to the release. "Those that knew him, commented on his infectious personality — 'he never met a stranger.'"

His death comes two years after his father was killed in a rollover crash in Irving on Nov. 20, 2017.

In tweets posted Thursday, Glenn wrote that Thanksgiving was his father's favorite game to play in as a Cowboy, and that he was always in the stands watching his dad.

I miss him so much. ☝🏽 this time of the year is the hardest by far man... this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll gonna be together... really just wonder why — Terry Glenn (@TerryGlennJr) November 28, 2019

"I miss him so much," Glenn said in a tweet. "This time of the year is the hardest by far man ... this was his holiday and the last one got cut short right before we were allllll [sic] gonna be together ... really just wonder why."

Glenn Sr. played at Ohio State prior to the NFL. He was selected in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Following a run with the Packers, Glenn Sr. joined the Cowboys in 2003.

He was released from the roster in July 2008.

"We thank you for your love, understanding, and prayers of support," his family said in the statement. "Terry Jr. lived a wonderful life, and he will be fondly remembered and terribly missed by his family and friends."

Glenn Jr. is survived by Kim Combs-Matthews and Lou Matthews, his mother and stepfather, and siblings Gabe Mattehews and Christian, Tatum, Greyson, Natalie, Samantha and Vanessa Glenn.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The family's release noted that people may try to ignore their feelings and participate in holiday festivities, and noted several resources for mental or substance use support. For a list of resources, click here.