Terrell officer hurt trying to detain wanted man; standoff ends peacefully

A wanted man is in custody Monday after a four-hour standoff with Terrell police, who say the man barricaded himself in his home after an officer was hurt trying to detain him.

According to Terrell police, someone called 911 to request a welfare check on a man standing in the middle of a street who they said had nearly been hit by passing vehicles.

Terrell police said an officer arrived and started talking with the man. After identifying him, the officer learned the man had several active warrants. The officer tried to detain the man, police said, and was injured when the man resisted.

Police said the man ran and barricaded himself inside his home on the 200 block of Allen Street. After talking with him for four hours, police entered the home and took him into custody.

The man was taken to Terrell Municipal Jail without further incident.

Police did not reveal any details about the severity of the officer's injuries or say whether the man would face any additional charges.