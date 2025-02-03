Terrell

Terrell officer hurt trying to detain wanted man; standoff ends peacefully

Man taken into custody after evading officer and barricading himself in his home for several hours Monday

By NBCDFW Staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A wanted man is in custody Monday after a four-hour standoff with Terrell police, who say the man barricaded himself in his home after an officer was hurt trying to detain him.

According to Terrell police, someone called 911 to request a welfare check on a man standing in the middle of a street who they said had nearly been hit by passing vehicles.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Terrell police said an officer arrived and started talking with the man. After identifying him, the officer learned the man had several active warrants. The officer tried to detain the man, police said, and was injured when the man resisted.

Police said the man ran and barricaded himself inside his home on the 200 block of Allen Street. After talking with him for four hours, police entered the home and took him into custody.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The man was taken to Terrell Municipal Jail without further incident.

Police did not reveal any details about the severity of the officer's injuries or say whether the man would face any additional charges.

This article tagged under:

Terrell
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us