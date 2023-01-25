Terrell ISD to Begin Four-Day School Week

In Terrell, a three-day weekend during the entire school year will soon happen for students and teachers. To recruit and retain teachers, the school district adopted the new instructional week that will run Monday through Thursday beginning August 9, 2023.

“This decision comes after hosting a number of calendar committee meetings, conducting extensive research on the impact and characteristics of the four-day week, surveying both parents and staff members and attending seminars to learn from those districts who have implemented the four-day school week model,” a spokesperson for the district said in a statement.

According to a survey by Terrell Independent School District, the survey revealed more than 70% of parents favored the four-day school week. The support from teachers and staff showed to be even higher at 92%.

Although campuses will be closed on Friday, that does not mean it is a free day for students. The school district said students will participate in independent learning.

“Slightly longer school days for both students and staff will be adopted to account for the shorter school week,” the district said in a statement.

Student School Hours are as follows:

Elementary/Early Childhood School Hours: 8:10 AM - 4:25 PM

Furlough Middle School: 7:30 AM - 3:45 PM

Terrell High School: 7:25 AM - 3:40 PM

Local resource hubs like the Riter C. Hulsey Public Library are already brainstorming on how they can help serve students and parents from Terrell ISD.

“Fridays tend to be a little busy for us,” Rebecca Anderson said.

Anderson is the director of the local library. “Our service population is of 60,000 people so, every day is busy. But hopefully, we see an increase on Fridays as well.”

The library offers programs including coding and parenting workshops and hopes to expand its offerings.

Meanwhile, the school district said they are also working on free childcare specifically for elementary students as well as free meals on Friday for families in need.

To see the 2023-2024 student and teacher calendars, click here.

Highlights of the four-day instructional calendar are as follows: