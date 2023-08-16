Terrell ISD student fatally shot near high school

A Terrell ISD student was found shot in a yard approximately one mile from Terrell High School on Wednesday morning.

Damaria Jackson was non-responsive when Terrell Police arrived at the corner of Trailview and Town North Drive at approximately 8 a.m.

First responders arrived shortly after the first responding officer and treatment of the victim began on the scene. The 17-year-old was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman where he succumbed to the injuries.

This was not an active threat and the TISD staff, TISD Police and Terrell Police determined there was no threat to the safety of the campus or students.

The investigation is ongoing according to information from Terrell Police Department.

