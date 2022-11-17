Terrell Girl, 3, Killed in Crash Wasn't Buckled Into Safety Seat: PD

A 3-year-old girl killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Terrell was not buckled into her safety seat at the time of the accident, police say.

In a statement, Terrell Police said officers were called at about 3:41 p.m. to multiple 911 calls about a crash at the intersection of Texas Highway 205 and Farm-to-Market Road 548.

According to police, a Lexus E330 sedan was stopped in the northbound lane of 205 to turn left on 548 when it was struck from behind by Mazda CX-7 SUV. The impact forced the Lexus to spin into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a Honda Pilot SUV.

A 3-year-old girl from Terrell was unbuckled inside the Lexus and was ejected from the rear window. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"Our prayers go out to all the parties involved in this tragic crash," the police statement read.

It wasn't immediately clear how many other injuries were reported. A Careflight medical helicopter responded alongside police and fire crews from Terrell.

The road was closed for about two hours during the investigation.

The Terrell ISD confirmed the child who died attended Burnett Early Childhood Center. The district issued the following statement.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you of a loss in the Terrell ISD family. On Wednesday, November 16, the life of one of our PreK-3 students at Burnett Early Childhood Center was lost in a tragic accident. Out of respect for the family the district will not share any additional information or details. Our hearts are broken and we ask that you keep the impacted family and the staff of Burnett Early Childhood Center in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss of this child. We do not know why such things happen, but this precious little tiger will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Terrell Tiger family."