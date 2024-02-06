Temporary I-635 ramp closure starts tonight

As part of the ongoing construction in the area, I-635 will have a temporary ramp closure.



The eastbound I-635 exit to Royal Lane/Miller Road (Exit 15) is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, for up to four months.



Drivers will be detoured to the Church Road/Plano Road exit (Exit 14), turn left to access the next available entrance ramp to westbound I-635 and take the westbound I-635 exit to Royal Lane/Miller Road (Exit 15).

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.