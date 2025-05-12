The most recent crash happened May 8, when a speeding vehicle went airborne over the roundabout, colliding into a townhome. No injuries were reported.

Brian Hinson said his Thursday night started fairly unremarkably.

He tinkered with the transmission of a vehicle near Kidd Springs Park, and then proceeded to turn south on Tyler Street to see how it would run.

He thought nothing of the distant headlights in his rear view mirror until a few seconds later, he heard a loud noise as a car passed him at a high rate of speed.

"I know they’re going to slow down, I know they’re going to slow down," Hinson recalled thinking. "And then boom."

The sound was captured on surveillance cameras from the Typo Towns HOA, which shows a car barreling over the roundabout, going airborne, and crashing into the first floor of a townhome.

"It was a pretty terrifying deal, you know," Hinson recalled Monday.

The headlights of Hinson's vehicle could be seen entering the roundabout seconds after the crash.

"My adrenaline was so pumped up and hyped up and the fire was getting bigger," Hinson recalled Monday. "I shouted 'Dame tu mano, dame tu mano, give me your hand, give me your hand,' I got the airbags and ripped them out. They were hot, wheels were still spinning.”

Hinson said he pulled three people from the vehicle.

Dallas Police said there were no reported injuries and the driver was cited for not having a driver's license.

For Hinson, the crash put safety around the roundabout in focus again.

Another townhome was struck by a vehicle in February, according to neighbors.

Nationally, data reflect that the engineering of roundabouts has significant safety benefits in reducing speed, injuries and fatalities compared to traditional four-way intersections.

Dallas opened the city's second roundabout three years ago, after the city council in 2016 approved a plan to convert portions of Tyler Street and Polk Street into two-way roads, north and south, near the growing Bishop Arts district.

The office for District 1 council member Chad West expects to have crash data from Dallas PD later this week, but the prevailing sentiment is that the creation of the roundabout has led to fewer crashes than the alignment before the redesign.

West's office confirmed Monday that temporary water barriers are being ordered to be placed in the grassy area in front of the town homes to protect against further collisions.

In addition, neighbors and the city were already working on proposed safety enhancements after the February crash that may include additional reflective signage and painting at the roundabout and raising the elevation of crosswalks to create speed humps.

Taylor Smith, who lives in one of the town homes near the roundabout, told NBC 5 that neighbors are proud of the progress the area has made in becoming more walkable, but look forward to additional safety measures to prevent similar accidents.

"It’s just a matter of when the next one will happen is what we’re feeling right now,” Smith said.