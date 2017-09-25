Sunshine Expected Wednesday Afternoon

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

A few lingering morning showers will be possible across DFW to start the day Wednesday, however, most of the rain will shift west of DFW.

Clouds and humidity will hang tough, but sunshine is expected for the afternoon. A warm pattern will stick around for several days before a cold front early next week.

The front should arrive by next Monday night bringing fall temperatures back to North Texas by Tuesday.



