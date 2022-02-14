Teens Killed in Weekend Shooting in Fort Worth Identified

Two teenagers fatally shot in Fort Worth early Saturday morning have been identified, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police said officers were dispatched to a shooting at a house in the 1100 block of East Baltimore Avenue on Saturday but provided few other details.

The teenage victims were identified by the medical examiner Monday as 19-year-old Simieon Joseph, of Crowley, and 13-year-old Kory Smith, of Fort Worth.

According to the ME's reports, both were shot at the house on Baltimore Avenue.

Joseph, the medical examiner said, died of a gunshot wound to the back at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday and was deceased at the home.

Joseph's family told NBC 5 Monday that he graduated from Crowley High School last year and was pursuing a career in rap music.

Joseph Family

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Smith was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and died at about 8 p.m. Saturday, the ME said.

Smith's family told NBC 5 he was a 7th grader at Crowley Middle School.

Police have not released any other information about the investigation into the shootings. They have not revealed a motive and they have not named any suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the deaths.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.