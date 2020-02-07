Teens Arrested After Chase Across Dallas County

Carrollton police arrested at least two teenagers following a lengthy chase across Dallas County, officials say.

Carrollton police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said officers began chasing a white pickup truck at about midnight Friday after seeing it speeding away from the area near the 1700 block of Metrocrest Drive.

The chase continued for about 30 miles through Northeast Dallas, Mesquite and eventually downtown before ending about 12:45 a.m. along a dead-end street in Old East Dallas, DeVito said. Involved in the chase was Carrollton police, Dallas County sheriff's deputies, Department of Public Safety troopers and the DPS helicopter.

DeVito said two teens inside the truck -- ages 15 and 13 -- were safely taken into custody.

No further information was made available.