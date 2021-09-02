Teenager Detained for Bringing Gun to Lewisville School

A male student was detained for bringing a gun to Harmon High School on Wednesday.

According to police, the teenager did not make any specific threats and was removed from campus by Lewisville police officers without incident.

Police said the Harmon campus was placed on a brief hold Wednesday morning after the gun was reported. The entrance into the building was prohibited and movement inside the building was limited, police said.

Normal operations have since resumed on campus.

According to police, the student will be charged with having a gun in "places weapons are prohibited," a third-degree felony.

Police said it is not known why the juvenile had the gun.

A third-degree felony carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, if convicted.