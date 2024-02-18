Teenage boy shot, killed during armed robbery in Dallas on Rockport Drive, police say

Police are looking for a suspect after a teenage boy was shot and killed during an armed robbery in a Dallas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the 4500 block of Rockport Drive around 3:35 p.m. on Feb. 17 after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found 18-year-old Noah Willis suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel with the Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to help Willis, but he ultimately died at the scene from his injuries.

Authorities said that based on their preliminary investigation, Willis was robbed by someone before he was shot.

The police department did not have anyone in custody, and they did not have details about the suspect's description. The fatal shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3083 or email brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.