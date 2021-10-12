McKinney

Teen Will Be Tried as Adult in Mother's Murder

NBC 5 News

A 15-year-old boy will be tried as an adult as he faces a murder charge in the death of his mother.

Court officials released the teen's name, Adam Barney, Tuesday and also confirmed that he will stand trial as an adult.

McKinney police were called to the home in the 700 block of Donelson Drive in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 2021.

Investigators said Barney was caught on surveillance video beating his mother, Stacy Ellen Barney.

The child's father called police shortly before 1 a.m. and officers found 50-year-old Stacy Barney, inside the home.

Adam Barney was found in the area after a search, police said.

No start date for the trial has been released yet.

McKinney
