Teen struck in Cleburne hit-and-run caught on surveillance video

Surveillance video from a building near the intersection of Woodard Avenue and N. Ridgeway Drive in Cleburne recorded the moment a 16-year-old was struck by a car, according to police.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, around the time neighbors say students walk to school.

Video shows the teen waiting until the light turns green to cross Woodard Avenue.

She steps into the street after it turns green and, seconds later, is tossed across the hood of a red car before landing in the street.

Surveillance video from a different angle shows the red car briefly slow down after impact, then speed off.

“As a parent you want to hunt people like that down,” said Marc Lopez, a former neighbor who says he recently moved because of traffic on N. Ridgeway.

Cleburne police say they didn't have to go far to find the suspect's vehicle. During their investigation, they say the red car seen in surveillance videos was spotted at a hotel about a half-mile away.

After an interview with the suspect, police say they arrested Edwin Villalvir-Giron, a 22-year-old from Dallas.

He faces a third-degree felony charge of collision involving serious bodily injury.

Videos of the scene show a few cars pass the injured teen on the side of the road before someone stops. A flurry of first responders follows before the teen is taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.