Cleburne

Teen struck in Cleburne hit-and-run caught on surveillance video

Police later arrested a 22-year-old from Dallas in connection with the incident

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video from a building near the intersection of Woodard Avenue and N. Ridgeway Drive in Cleburne recorded the moment a 16-year-old was struck by a car, according to police.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, around the time neighbors say students walk to school.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video shows the teen waiting until the light turns green to cross Woodard Avenue.

She steps into the street after it turns green and, seconds later, is tossed across the hood of a red car before landing in the street.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Surveillance video from a different angle shows the red car briefly slow down after impact, then speed off.

“As a parent you want to hunt people like that down,” said Marc Lopez, a former neighbor who says he recently moved because of traffic on N. Ridgeway.

Cleburne police say they didn't have to go far to find the suspect's vehicle. During their investigation, they say the red car seen in surveillance videos was spotted at a hotel about a half-mile away.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 3 hours ago

Reunion Tower announces spring break events, family fun, and special experiences

Ellis County 4 hours ago

Cleanup continues after deadly severe weather rolled through Ellis County on Saturday

After an interview with the suspect, police say they arrested Edwin Villalvir-Giron, a 22-year-old from Dallas.

He faces a third-degree felony charge of collision involving serious bodily injury.

Videos of the scene show a few cars pass the injured teen on the side of the road before someone stops. A flurry of first responders follows before the teen is taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

This article tagged under:

Cleburne
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us