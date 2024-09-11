Ellis County

Teen son finds parents dead of apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

Ellis County Sheriff says there is no danger to the public after a man and woman were found dead inside a Midlothian home Wednesday

By NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images

A woman called 911 early Wednesday saying her teenage grandson found his parents deceased inside their home, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman called 911 at about 7:42 a.m. and said her 16-year-old grandson came to her home and said both of his parents were dead.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Deputies with the sheriff's office and medical personnel went to the boy's Midlothian home and found two people deceased inside.

The sheriff's office said both people appeared to have been shot and that their deaths were being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"At this time, the sheriff’s office does not believe there is any danger to the surrounding community," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with this tragedy."

The sheriff's office did not say when the killings took place or who else may have been inside the home at the time the shootings occurred.

Investigators with the sheriff's office said they were working on determining the motive and that information was limited with the investigation in its early stages.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Tarrant County 1 hour ago

Possible cut of Tarrant County early voting locations causes controversy

Dallas 4 hours ago

Dallas juvenile detention center isolated kids and falsified documents, state investigation says

The identities of the victims will be publicly released after their families have been notified of their deaths.

This article tagged under:

Ellis CountyMidlothian
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us