A woman called 911 early Wednesday saying her teenage grandson found his parents deceased inside their home, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office says.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman called 911 at about 7:42 a.m. and said her 16-year-old grandson came to her home and said both of his parents were dead.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and medical personnel went to the boy's Midlothian home and found two people deceased inside.

The sheriff's office said both people appeared to have been shot and that their deaths were being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

"At this time, the sheriff’s office does not believe there is any danger to the surrounding community," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with this tragedy."

The sheriff's office did not say when the killings took place or who else may have been inside the home at the time the shootings occurred.

Investigators with the sheriff's office said they were working on determining the motive and that information was limited with the investigation in its early stages.

The identities of the victims will be publicly released after their families have been notified of their deaths.