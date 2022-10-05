Teen Shot Near South Oak Cliff High School, 2nd Shooting in One Week Near Dallas Schools

A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot at Renaissance Park just walking distance (about 100 yards) from South Oak Cliff High School.

The shooting is being investigated as an off-campus incident but Dallas ISD did confirm that the juvenile is a student at the school.

Police say around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday officers were flagged down by witnesses near the park off Overton Road.

Those witnesses told police a shooting had just happened.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Once on scene, police found the 14-year-old victim, who was then transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Because the shooting was near South Oak Cliff High School, the school was placed on lockdown temporarily for the safety of students and staff, according to a Dallas ISD spokesperson.

Police told NBC 5 there was no information available on a possible suspect. It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Wednesday's shooting comes one week after a shooting near Spruce High School.

During that incident, Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on a child before speeding away. The juvenile was injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

While the shooting happened off campus, the victim was later confirmed to be a student at Spruce.