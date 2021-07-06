Teen Shot, Killed in Fort Worth Apartment Breezeway Identified

A 16-year-old boy killed last month in a shooting has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner said Kameron Dashun Tanksley was killed on June 28 when he was shot in the head.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tanksley's body was found by police who were called to a shooting at about 10:20 p.m. at an East Fort Worth apartment complex on the 2700 block of Weiler Boulevard.

First responders reported finding the teen with multiple gunshot wounds on the second-floor breezeway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the gunman is unknown and has not been arrested. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.