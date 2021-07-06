fort worth homicide

Teen Shot, Killed in Fort Worth Apartment Breezeway Identified

The motive in the slaying of Kameron Dashun Tanksley has not yet been confirmed by police

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at an East Fort Worth apartment building Monday night, police say.
A 16-year-old boy killed last month in a shooting has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner said Kameron Dashun Tanksley was killed on June 28 when he was shot in the head.

Tanksley's body was found by police who were called to a shooting at about 10:20 p.m. at an East Fort Worth apartment complex on the 2700 block of Weiler Boulevard.

First responders reported finding the teen with multiple gunshot wounds on the second-floor breezeway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the gunman is unknown and has not been arrested. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

