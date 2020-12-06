Mesquite

Teen Shot in Leg After Dispute Leads to Gunfire at Mesquite House Party: Police

The teenager was taken in stable condition to a local hospital and her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said

Mesquite Police
Tammy Mutasa, Mesquite Reporter

A teenage girl was wounded after gunfire broke out at a party in Mesquite on Saturday night, police say.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to sounds of gunfire call at a home in the 2400 block of Baretta Drive that had been rented out as a party location.

When they arrived, they found the victim who had been shot in the leg. She was taken in stable condition to a local hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Several vehicles and the home had also been struck, police said.

Police said a disturbance between several partygoers led to shots being fired and at least two people are thought to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 or the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to an arrest and indictment.

