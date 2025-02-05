Teen severely burned by electrical substation during mental health crisis

A 17-year-old from Saginaw is fighting for his life after he entered a power station during a mental health emergency and was severely burned on most of his body.

The family of Jaiden Glover tells NBC 5 they struggled for more than a year to find help for his mental health but didn’t know where to turn. We spoke to experts about how families can help loved ones before they’re in crisis.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a burn unit at Parkland Hospital, Jaiden Glover’s family can only hope he holds on.

“It’s a long, drawn-out process, and right now our family is hurting really bad,” said Kelly Glover, the teen’s father.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Glover’s parents told NBC 5 that since 2022 their son has struggled with his mental health.

During a breakdown on Saturday, Saginaw police said they were called as Glover threatened to harm himself. While running away from officers, the teen jumped the fence at a nearby power substation and was severely shocked.

Most, like 60% of his body is burnt,” said Kelly Glover. “And no parent wants to see their kid in that condition.”

As they watched him undergo surgeries, skin grafts and blood transfusions, Glover’s parents said they were frustrated things got to this point.

They said they had tried repeatedly to get Glover mental health treatment – taking him to psychiatrists where he was evaluated and then quickly released.

“You look at your kid and the first thing when they start walking, you want to protect them, keep them safe, and when you can’t, you feel powerless,” said Kelly Glover. “And right now, that’s the way we feel.”

NBC 5 spoke with the mental health organization NAMI North Texas.

They said the Glovers’ concerns were common.

“They’re like, we care about this person, and we want to do what we can for them, but we just don’t know where to go,” NAMI North Texas Executive Director Kasey Smith said of families who seek their help.

Experts said there were resources for families to seek out before a mental health emergency; that included medical treatment from a psychiatrist or counseling services, but there were also support groups run by local organizations like NAMI.

“Not only is it going to help the family, but it’s going to help them also help their loved one,” said Smith.

As he continued his fight, Glover’s family said they would keep pushing him to pull through.

“That’s what we have to do, we have to come closer together as a family,” said Kelly Glover.

Loved ones have been raising money for Glover’s medical expenses online, and a blood drive has been organized for February 22 at Eagle View Church located at 5440 W. Bailey Boswell Road in Saginaw.