Teen sentenced to 25 years for fatally shooting beloved Fort Worth boxing coach

A teenage boy who admitted to shooting and killing his relative, a renowned boxing coach, after a physical altercation at a home in Fort Worth has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

According to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office, the 16-year-old was sentenced in court Wednesday to 25 years in prison for murder in the shooting death of 60-year-old Joe Guzman.

The fatal shooting happened on Monday, Jan. 16, in the 3300 block of Ray Simon Drive.

Prosecutors said Guzman and the teenager had an argument that escalated into a fight. That is when the teen shot Guzman multiple times, killing him.

The district attorney's office said the teenager admitted he was the gunman and asked the judge to determine his sentence.

He will be sent to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Before his 19th birthday, the judge will determine whether he should go to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve the remainder of his sentence.