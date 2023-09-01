Teen missing in Garland AMBER Alert now faces a murder charge, man wanted for same

A teenager who was the subject of an AMBER Alert overnight Thursday is now facing a murder charge along with the man police say was wanted in her abduction and who is now on the lam.

Garland Police said Friday morning that 17-year-old Natalie Navarro and 21-year-old Yordy "Jordy" Martinez are both wanted for murder in the Aug. 29 shooting death of 21-year-old Arturo Pena.

Pena's body was found in a vehicle stopped along the 300 block of West Oates Road in Audubon Park. A passerby notified police that a man appeared to be passed out in the vehicle, but officers arrived and said the man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Pena, police said, had been reported to the Dallas Police as a missing person on Aug. 27.

On Friday morning, Garland Police said during the investigation into Pena's murder Navarro became the subject of an AMBER Alert issued by the Dallas Police Thursday night after she was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. that afternoon and was believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The AMBER Alert for Navarro was discontinued at about 3:30 a.m. and Garland Police later confirmed she'd been found by law enforcement and was safe and in custody.

Friday morning, Garland Police said Navarro and Martinez were both persons of interest in Pena's death and that warrants for murder were being obtained for both of them. Further details about how Navarro and Martinez were developed as suspects in Pena's death have not yet been released.

Pena family Arturo Pena

Martinez, meanwhile, is still at large and the investigation into Pena's murder is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Martinez's location or Pena's murder is encouraged to call the Garland Police at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or garlandcrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $5,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest.

