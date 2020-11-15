Teen Killed After Gun Goes Off Inside Vehicle, Police Say

A 17-year-old is dead after a gun went off inside a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Arlington Saturday night, police say.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Brownlee Drive, Arlington police said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said investigators believe the teen was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle with two other people inside when a gun went off. It has not been ruled out that the teen could have "shot himself by accident."

The two other people who were in the vehicle were cooperating with investigators, police said.

The teen's identity was not released Sunday.