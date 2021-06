A teenage boy is dead after shooting on Fort Worth's North Side Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Denver Avenue just after 12 p.m., Fort Worth police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the teen was apparently shot in the torso and was transported to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

No further information was available Saturday.