Teen Injured After Shooting at Fort Worth Autozone

A man is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at an Autozone located at 8636 South Hulen Street.

Police say that a male teenager was shot in the lower torso.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to police, two suspects have been detained.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation, police say.