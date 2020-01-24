Fort Worth

Teen Injured After Shooting at Fort Worth Autozone

A male teenager was shot in the torso at an Autozone in Fort Worth on Friday

By Hannah Jones

fort-worth-police-generic-tape1

A man is injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at an Autozone located at 8636 South Hulen Street.

Police say that a male teenager was shot in the lower torso.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 43 mins ago

Wyatt Earp’s ‘Vendetta Ride’ Shotgun to Sell at Heritage Auctions In Dallas

FWSSR 2 hours ago

Young Cowboys and Cowgirls Compete in Mustang Magic at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The victim was transported to an area hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to police, two suspects have been detained.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation, police say.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us