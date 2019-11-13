Teen Mom, 16, Shot in Abdomen in Fort Worth, Police Investigating

A teenage girl is hospitalized after being shot in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, officials say.



Fort Worth police confirmed they were called to the 500 block of Spurgeon Street just at about 12:30 p.m. on a report that a 16-year-old girl had been shot in the abdomen in a drive-by shooting.

Fort Worth police said officers found the injured teen in her bedroom and a .22-caliber gun was next to her.

Police said the 17-year-old father of the shooting victim's child was in the room as well and that neither would say who shot her.

It is not clear if the victim's child was in the room when the shooting took place. No other injuries were reported.

MedStar Ambulance told NBC 5 that the teenage patient was transported to an area hospital in critical condition; Fort Worth police said the wound is not life threatening.



Further details about the shooting are not yet known and it's unclear if police are looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.