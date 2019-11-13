Teen Mom, 16, Shot in Abdomen in Fort Worth, Police Investigating

Shooting victim is hospitalized; injury not believed to be life threatening

A teenage girl is hospitalized after being shot in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Fort Worth police confirmed they were called to the 500 block of Spurgeon Street just at about 12:30 p.m. on a report that a 16-year-old girl had been shot in the abdomen in a drive-by shooting.

Fort Worth police said officers found the injured teen in her bedroom and a .22-caliber gun was next to her.

Police said the 17-year-old father of the shooting victim's child was in the room as well and that neither would say who shot her.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

It is not clear if the victim's child was in the room when the shooting took place. No other injuries were reported.

MedStar Ambulance told NBC 5 that the teenage patient was transported to an area hospital in critical condition; Fort Worth police said the wound is not life threatening.

Further details about the shooting are not yet known and it's unclear if police are looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us