A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth Monday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened before 6 p.m. at the school in the 5700 block of Shelton Street, Fort Worth police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the shooter had not been arrested as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.