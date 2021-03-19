Fort Worth

Teen Girls Reported Kidnapped Found Safe, Man Arrested

Two teenage girls who police say were reported as kidnapped from New Hampshire have been found safe during a traffic stop in Connecticut

By The Associated Press

Metro

Two teenage girls who police said were reported as kidnapped from New Hampshire were found safe Friday during a traffic stop in Connecticut that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Texas man.

Police said Cameron Snody, of Fort Worth, Texas, flew to New Hampshire to meet a 17-year-old girl he had been communicating with on a messaging app. He went to the girl's hometown of Swanzey early Friday morning, stole a car belonging to the girl's brother and drove her and her 15-year-old friend to New York City, New Hampshire State Police said.

Swanzey police notified New Hampshire State Police shortly after 9 a.m. about a reported kidnapping.

Relatives later were able to contact the younger girl, who told them they were driving back north, authorities said.

Connecticut State Police were alerted to the kidnapping and stopped the stolen car on Interstate 91 in Hartford.

The girls were evaluated at a hospital and determined to be unharmed, police said.

Snody was held in Connecticut on $500,000 bail and is expected to be brought to New Hampshire soon to face kidnapping and theft charges, police said. It was not clear if Snody has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthConnecticutKidnappingtraffic stop
