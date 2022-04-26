Teen Girl Identified in Weekend Grand Prairie Crash

Grand Prairie police have released the identification of a 15-year-old girl fatally injured after a traffic collision on Sunday.

According to officials, The driver of a Ford passenger was traveling south on S. Great Southwest Parkway when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree. The driver, a 21-year-old male was transported to a local hospital where he sustained injuries.

The passenger, 15-year-old Noelia Millan, was also taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.