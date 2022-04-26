Grand Prairie

Teen Girl Identified in Weekend Grand Prairie Crash

The crash occurred Sunday on S. Great Southwest Parkway.

By Jacob Reyes

grand prairie police car
NBC 5 News

Grand Prairie police have released the identification of a 15-year-old girl fatally injured after a traffic collision on Sunday.

According to officials, The driver of a Ford passenger was traveling south on S. Great Southwest Parkway when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree. The driver, a 21-year-old male was transported to a local hospital where he sustained injuries.

The passenger, 15-year-old Noelia Millan, was also taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairie
