Dallas police are investigating the death of a teen they say crashed into a fence after being shot Sunday.

Officers were called to a crash at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Overton Road. Police said officers arrived and found the driver of the car had been shot.

Police identified the driver as 17-year-old Casey Smith and said he'd been shot in the 3500 block of Ramona Avenue, in a residential part of the Cedar Crest neighborhood, and that he crashed into a fence a couple of blocks away.

Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Dallas police did not share any insight into what might have led to the shooting or announce any suspects or arrests.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Laurent Swanson at 469-934-5776 or laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.