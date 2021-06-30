Teen Facing Murder Charge in Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex: Police

A 16-year-old will be charged with the murder of a man who died after he was shot at an Arlington apartment complex earlier this month, police say.

Officers were called at about 4:40 p.m. June 13 to a complex in the 2100 block of Forest Hills Drive, where they arrived to find a group of residents in the parking lot tending to a man who had been shot.

Cameron Moore, 22, was taken to a local hospital. Police said they were informed Wednesday that he had died of his injuries.

Witnesses identified the reported shooter as a juvenile who lived at the complex, police said.

The teenager, whose name has not been released because of their age, was taken into custody June 14 and charged with aggravated assault. That charge will be upgraded to murder, police said.

Officials are investigating the motive for the shooting.