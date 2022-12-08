Teen Faces Multiple Charges in Street Racing Crash That Killed Two Women

A teenager is facing multiple felony charges after a street racing crash killed two women and injured another person in River Oaks last month.

River Oaks Police said 19-year-old Nelson Ramirez, of Sansom Park, was "traveling at an extremely high rate of speed" at about 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 30 when he crashed into another driver along the 4400 block of River Oaks Boulevard.

The crash killed 37-year-old Cindy Griffin and 17-year-old Madison Lake and critically injured a third person, Bishop Kline.

Ramirez was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident and was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both charges are 2nd-degree felonies.

"We hope that this arrest will offer some comfort to the family members of the victims and aid them in their grieving process," River Oaks Police said in a statement Thursday.

A case against a juvenile driver that police said was also involved in the race is being forwarded to Tarrant County Juvenile Services for prosecution.