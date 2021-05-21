Joe Pool Lake

Teen Drowns in Joe Pool Lake

By Matt Jackson

joe-pool-lake-052713
NBC 5

A day at the lake turned tragic on Friday when a 17-year-old boy went underwater and never resurfaced.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department was dispatched to the lake just after 6 p.m. Friday.

Several callers reported seeing the 17-year-old swimming near the beach area, but then he went under and never came back up.

Divers with the fire department conducted a search of the water and found the boy about 30 minutes later.

He was taken to Medical City Arlington in critical condition, but later died.

Investigators said he was not wearing a life vest at the time.

His name has not yet been released.

