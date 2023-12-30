Teen drove over 100 mph with no headlights before deadly crash in Denton: Police

Police say a teenage boy was driving over 100 mph when he crashed into the back of another car while trying to evade a traffic stop in Denton early Saturday morning, killing a man and injuring two other people.

The fatal crash happened around 3:16 a.m. on Interstate 35.

According to the Denton Police Department, an officer observed a Dodge Charger driving without headlights and swerving lanes. Upon turning on the emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Vargas, accelerated to over 100 mph.

Denton Police Jonathan Vargas, 18, is charged with intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury or death after a crash on I-35 in Denton left a man dead on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Authorities said Vargas crashed into the back of a sedan around 30 seconds after a brief pursuit. His vehicle overturned on the interstate, while the other car was pushed off the interstate and onto the service road near Wind River Lane.

The officer on scene rushed to the sedan, which three individuals occupied, and immediately administered life-saving measures to the backseat passenger, identified as 47-year-old Douglas Alfredo Gonzalez Cerna. Unfortunately, Cerna was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver and front-seat passenger of the sedan were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and have since been released. There is no word on their condition.

Vargas only had minor lacerations and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury or death.

He is booked in the City of Denton Jail with no bond set.