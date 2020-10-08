Fort Worth

Teen Driver Crashes Into Fort Worth Patrol Car, Sending Officer to Hospital

A Fort Worth police officer was hospitalized and a teenager placed into custody after a crash Wednesday night, officials say.
A Fort Worth police officer was hospitalized and a teenager placed into custody after a crash Wednesday night, officials say.

According to police, the collision happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Erath Street and Martin Street, in Southeast Fort Worth. A police spokesman said the officer was driving when a juvenile in another vehicle ran the intersection and collided with her vehicle.

The teen tried to run away from the scene but was later detained, the spokesman said. Police did not say if he will face charges.

The officer was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

The police department's traffic division is investigating the incident.

