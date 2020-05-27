Teen Dies in Single-Car Crash Near Lewisville High School

An 18-year-old is dead after a single-car crash near Lewisville High School late Wednesday morning, police say.
The incident happened at the intersection of Flower Mound Road and Duncan Lane at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to Flower Mound police.
Police said the driver apparently lost control of her maroon Toyota Camry while traveling eastbound on Flower Mound Road. The car crossed the median, and struck a tree and a telephone before it stopped on the westbound side of the street, police said.
Police said it appeared the driver was not wearing a seat belt. There were not any other passengers in the car.
The driver's name was not released Wednesday.