Teen dies after shooting at Arlington gas station

Arlington police have arrested a man after a shooting at a gas station that left one teen dead.

On July 16, around 8:17 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a gas station in the 4900 block of Little Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car parked near a pump, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, investigators learned the victim and the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Taymour Makarem, got into a verbal argument at the gas station, during which Makarem pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds into the victim's car. He then ran from the scene.

Arlington PD

Three others were in the car with the victim at the time. None of them were injured.

Investigators were able to identify Makarem as the suspected shooter and located him nearby at the intersection of Treepoint Drive and Paces Trail where he was arrested.

According to investigators, It appears Makarem and the victim knew each other and had been feuding for some time.

Makarem was booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder.