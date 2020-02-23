Teen Charged With Murder in Connection to 79-Year-Old’s Shooting Death

A second teen faces a murder charge in connection to the death of a 79-year-old Dallas woman, police say.

Kimberly Ann Garcia, 17, turned herself in to authorities Saturday and was charged for the October murder of Gloria Roque, Dallas police said.

Another juvenile, whose name was not released, was arrested in early February in connection to the shooting.

Roque was sitting in her living room in the 3700 block of Meyers Street on Oct. 31 when she was struck by gunfire, police said.

Garcia was jailed on $150,000 bond.