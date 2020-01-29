Teen Charged With Capital Murder in 16-Year-Old’s Death; 2 Others At-Large

Officers arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Duncanville High School student, police say.

Jayden Washington, 16, was shot and killed Jan. 11 at an apartment complex in the 500 block of E. Belt Line Road in DeSoto, police said.

Tuesday, officers arrested Nikovian Devon Calhoun, 17, for Washington's murder, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

Police said they were also looking for Zachary Jaheim Shelton, 17, and Jarrod Raymond Ford Jr., 18, in connection to Washington's death. Police said they did not have an available photo of Shelton.

Washington and one other person, who survived the shooting, went to the apartment complex expecting to execute a drug deal, police said.

The transaction was set up over Snapchat, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

When Washington and the second victim arrived, two people approached the driver's side of their vehicle, the affidavit says. About this time, the person driving the car decided he did not want to sell marijuana to the two and tried to drive away. That is when the two teens opened fire and struck both people in the car, according to the affidavit.

Using data collected from Snapchat, DeSoto police identified Calhoun and his girlfriend, LaPre Mcelewee. Geolocational data showed police that two people logged on to the social media application using Mcelwee's username, the affidavit says. Police said they believed this was an attempt lure the vicitms to the apartment complex where Calhoun, Shelton and Ford were waiting to rob them.

Police executed a search warrant on Jan. 24 at Calhoun's residence and located a 9mm magazine and ammunition, which matched the exact shell casing found at the scene. Calhoun was interviewed and admitted that the people involved in the shooting were trying to rob the victims, but downplayed his part in the incident, the affidavit says.

Detectives ultimately linked Shelton and Ford to the incident. When authorities went to Ford's residence to attempt to speak with him, they were told by his younger brother that he left town, according to the affidavit.

With additional evidence, detectives re-interview Calhoun, who told them he, Shelton and Ford had all been in the parking lot of the apartment complex at the time of the shooting, but that Shelton and Ford were the ones that fired weapons.

Anyone with information about the location of Shelton or Ford was asked to call DeSoto police at 972-223-6111.