Teen Charged After Brother, 2, Fatally Shoots Himself

The brother of an Arlington 2-year-old who died after he accidentally shot himself earlier this month is now facing multiple charges.

Arlington Police said officers arrived at a home on the 5300 block of Pocassett Drive at about 12:30 a.m. on April 4 to find a woman holding her injured son.

The boy, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 2-year-old Rio Carrington, was taken to Medical City Arlington Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators with the Arlington Police said the 2-year-old found a gun in his teenage brother's room and accidentally fired it, shooting himself.

Police recovered two guns at the home, both of which were believed to have been brought there by the teen. Investigators are still working to determine where and how he obtained the weapons.

Arlington Police said Tuesday that homicide detectives arrested and charged the victim's brother with one count of making a firearm accessible to a child resulting in death or serious bodily injury and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Because the teenager is a juvenile, his name is not being released. Police said the teen is being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.