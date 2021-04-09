Frisco

Teen Brother, Sister Face Manslaughter Charges in Deadly Frisco Crash That Killed Senior Couple

Teen brother, sister face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on 2nd-degree felony manslaughter charges, police say

By Demetrius Harper

Picture of a Frisco Police SUV
NBC 5 News

Two teens have been arrested and are facing manslaughter charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people in Frisco last month.

Frisco police said that 19-year-old siblings Jaden and Jade Walker were traveling near 100 mph in separate vehicles when they crashed into a Lexus SUV, killing 76-year-old Jacquelyn Buhler and 79-year-old Clarence Buhler.

Both Jaden and Jade Walker are charged with two counts of manslaughter. If convicted they could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the second-degree felony. It's not clear if the Walkers have obtained an attorney.

Accident investigators with the Frisco Police Department said following a thorough investigation of the crash that Jaden is believed to have been going more than 100 mph and Jade more than 90 mph when they collided with the SUV, killing the Buhlers.

Frisco Chief of Police David Shilson said in a statement that speeding is a detriment to the community and recalled another fatality crash involving a juvenile driver that led to the deaths of three others.

"The deaths of Jacquelyn Buhler, Clarence Buhler, Divya Avula, Raja Gavini and Premnath Ramanatham were the result of criminal driving behavior involving speeds of over 80, 90 and 100 miles per hour by the suspects", said Shilson.

Shilson said these type of cases show the true danger of driving at extremely high speeds.

"These cases highlight the dangers that racing and excessive speeds pose to our community. As a department, we will continue to commit resources to ensuring the safety of motorists and to help prevent another family from having to mourn a loss of a loved one. I want to encourage motorists and residents if they observe this type of driving behavior to call us so that we can respond and take enforcement action if possible."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Anonymous tips can also be made by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or through the Frisco PD app.

