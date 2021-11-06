Teen at Center of Amber Alert Found Safe

A North Texas teenager who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued this week that was later discontinued has been found safe, police announce.

An Amber Alert for Stevie Johnson, 14, of Glenn Heights was issued Monday after police say she was abducted by her biological mother in a black SUV Monday afternoon. The teenager had gotten off the school bus in the 800 block of Cascade Lane in Glenn Heights at the time, police say. Johnson’s mother, identified as 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman, was accompanied by her two sisters. Police say they helped her bring Johnson across state lines.

Johnson was found safe in St. Louis County on Friday morning, Glenn Heights Deputy Police Chief Clayton Shields announced at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

“We knew that she [Hickman] was headed to the state of Missouri, which is where she came from,” Deputy Chief Shields said. “All I can say is that the child was safe, and she was under not any danger. She hadn’t appeared to be harmed at all, at the time.”

The Amber Alert was discontinued Tuesday after Shields said they were able to confirm Johnson was no longer in grave or immediate danger, nor was there indication that she would be harmed. Efforts to find her involved local law enforcement, St. Louis authorities, and the FBI.

“Once we were notified that child was potentially in St. Louis County, we directed our resources there. At that time, St. Louis County Special Response Unit set up surveillance and they were able to observe the mother and take her into custody and retrieve the child at the time,” he said. “From what we know, the mother did not have custody of the child. She did not have custody of the child for some time. We don’t get into the family court dealings. This was a report of an abduction, and we responded as such.”

Tiffany Johnson, the stepmother of Stevie Johnson, said their family is relieved to know she is safe but they still have questions.

“I don’t know what her mental state is right now. I don’t know what she had to endure. I don’t know what she’s been through, so it’s almost bittersweet,” Johnson said Saturday.

On Friday, Glenn Heights police traveled to Missouri to bring the child back to North Texas.

“I am going to give her some time to kind of take everything in, level out. I’m going to have counselors to help her throughout – even at school, hopefully and out of school. Just love on them the most we can,” Johnson said. “I’m just hoping she’s coming back the way she left, a really good kid. We all have a bond, and we love her a lot.”

Hickman and her two sisters, who have not been publicly identified by police, were taken into custody on Friday. All three are facing charges of kidnapping, according to Deputy Chief Shields.