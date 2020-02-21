Teen Arrested in Woman’s Fatal Shooting in Fort Worth

A 17-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman at a Fort Worth home in January.

Leontye Gentrell Willis was taken into custody Thursday in the Jan. 9 death of 33-year-old An'Jonae Eubanks, according to police.

Willis has been charged with murder. He was being held in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

Eubanks had been visiting someone at a home in the 6400 block of Canyon Circle when she was shot at about 11 p.m.

Bullet holes were visible on the home's exterior.