Teen arrested for DUI after rollover car crash in Dallas

Dallas Police arrested a teenager suspected of driving under the influence after trying to evade officers and getting involved in a car crash near the Uptown neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Trent Aslin around 2:15 a.m. in the 2900 block of Thomas Street. Aslin led them on a chase before he got away.

Police said at around 3 a.m., they received reports of a major car crash along the SB 75 Hall Street exit, where both vehicles ended up on the Hall and Thomas Street intersection median.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to a local hospital, and they are expected to survive.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Aslin was taken into custody and charged with driving while under the influence and evading arrest.

Dallas Police said the investigation into the car crash is still ongoing.