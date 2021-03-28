Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz to Tour Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Monday

Senator Ted Cruz will tour the Dallas Convention Center housing thousands of illegal immigrants as a result of Biden's border crisis

By Demetrius Harper

Picture of Texas Senator Ted Cruz
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will tour the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Monday, where thousands of illegal immigrants are being housed.

There will be no press access to tour the facility, but after the visit, Sen. Cruz will be available to the media at Pioneer Plaza at 4 p.m.

Sen. Cruz is touring the facility after he and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) led a Senate delegation in a tour of the Texas-Mexico border firsthand in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Biden administration was sent a letter by Sen. Cruz's office to allow the press to have access to view the immigration facilities, but it was denied for the second time.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is housing the thousands of illegal immigrants at the Dallas convention center.

