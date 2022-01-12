Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz Promotes Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory That Blames FBI Provocateurs for Riot at Capitol

But Ray Epps, an Oath Keeper leader at the center of unfounded ‘fedsurrection’ false flag theory, told House investigators he never worked with the feds

By Todd Gillman, The Dallas Morning News

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

Still mending fences with right-wing Republicans for calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot a “terrorist attack,” Sen. Ted Cruz expanded his outreach Tuesday by promoting a conspiracy theory that pins blame for the assault on FBI provocateurs.

“A lot of Americans are concerned that the federal government deliberately encouraged illegal and violent conduct on January 6,” Cruz told a top FBI official at a hearing on domestic extremism. “Did federal agents or those in service of federal agents actively encourage violent and criminal conduct on January 6?”

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“Not to my knowledge, sir,” responded Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director of the FBI’s national security branch.

But by then, Cruz had used his platform at the Judiciary Committee hearing to insinuate that a man named Ray Epps — an Arizona rancher and former president of the Arizona Oath Keepers, the largest chapter of a militia group whose members took part in the Capitol attack — had incited violence on orders from unnamed federal officials.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

Southwest Airlines 25 mins ago

CJ Bostic, Southwest Airlines' First Black Flight Attendant, Dies at 73

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Ted CruzFBIU.S. Capitol riotray epps
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us