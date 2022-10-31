Ted Cruz Campaigns for Tarrant County GOP Candidates

With early voting in full swing and just over a week until Election Day, Tarrant County GOP candidates received a boost Monday from Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz appeared in Keller with Tarrant County Judge Candidate Tim O’Hare and District Attorney Candidate Phil Sorrells.

Seeking Tarrant County's top elected office, O’Hare is a former Farmers Branch Mayor and Tarrant County Republican Party Chairman.

People at the rally said Keller is one of the reddest parts of Tarrant County and they want the entire county to stay that way.

“On November 8th at 7:05 pm you're going to see that Tarrant County Texas is bright red,” O’Hare said to a cheering crowd.

A much smaller group of Democrats rallied at the University of Texas at Arlington Monday with Democratic Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza and Tarrant County Judge Candidate Deborah Peoples.

People said promoting a strong economy is not enough.

“We've got to make sure that we have opportunities for the janitor and the CEO. We've got to make sure we've got housing options for the clerk that sits there and takes messages and the Vice President,” People said.

Tarrant County voted for Joe Biden in 2020. Republicans believe they have an edge now against Democrats like Peoples.

O’Hare said he supports property tax reduction and strong law enforcement.

“She felt when unsuccessfully running for Mayor that defunding the police was a good idea. You know what else, she said just a few weeks ago that she thinks an open border is a human right,” O’ Hare said.

People said voters want local leaders focused on what she called ‘kitchen table’ issues like jobs, schools and housing.

“It is not the kind of far-right conspiracy theory that my opponent has been feeding people. And I think that people know that. They understand what is at stake here,” People said.

Republicans said Keller is their strongest turnout early voting location. But Tarrant County has 50 early voting locations.

“It's a bellwether county. It is going to show people how Texas has changed,” Peoples said.

O’Hare said this election will show the opposite if Republicans vote.

“Look up everybody you know and tell them to get out and vote,” he said.

Tarrant County early voting locations are open from 7 am to 7 pm through Friday, Nov. 4.

Dallas County has 52 early voting locations open until 7 pm and until 9 pm on Thursday and Friday.