Teachers Visit Memorial Honoring Black Lives Lost to Violence

At the entrance to Dallas’ historic Thanksgiving Square, faces of Black lives lost to violence fill a wall. On Saturday, Elaine Blacker and fellow teachers came out to honor them.

“Right now, this moment in history, if there’s evidence that Black lives don’t matter, then we can’t truly say that all lives matter. So we’re moving, and making changes so we can get to the point where we can get to the point and say all lives matter,” said Blacker.

Some pictures are of recent victims, including George Floyd and Atatiana Jefferson.

There are fresh flowers, faces, and names - that remind teacher, Esther Castillo, of the life they could have lived.

“You see young faces and beautiful faces that could’ve done so many things in this world,” said Castillo.

Teachers and students face an uncertain start to the new school year.

“Everyone is missing out on something, but as long as we’re being safe, they’re still going to learn. Teachers are still going to teach and do the best that they can,” said teacher Kim Bounds.

NBC 5 asked the educators how they propose furthering the fight against racism amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I just think, personally, and as a teacher, we keep advocating for the Black lives matter movement, and systemic change within schools, businesses, our leadership, and our personal lives. I think we’re going to make a difference,” said Blacker.

The women who showed up Saturday said the black lives lost likely had special teachers in their lifetime. They feel that teachers can make radical differences in community healing and empowering their students.