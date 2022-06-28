Teacher Preps Underway for 2022-23 in Dallas ISD

It’s summer break for students across North Texas but work is already underway to prepare for next school year.

Dallas ISD is doing that by welcoming a new crop of special teachers that will be playing an important role in the district.

Educators with Teach For America play a vital role in the communities they serve across the country. So many districts like Dallas ISD have especially benefitted from the nonprofit’s work throughout the ongoing teacher shortage that has worsened during the pandemic.

TFA is made up of a diverse network of leaders, college graduates and professionals from all walks of life who commit at least two years to the organization to teach in classrooms within low-income, underserved neighborhoods. While many members possess a background in some form of teaching or education, there are many others who do not – but their expertise in a field such as math, science, reading or writing can help bring more to the table for students.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The local DFW chapter of Teach for America will have about 700 total teachers in place across North Texas, made up of both returning and new teachers for the upcoming school year. Dallas ISD serves as a training ground for the new crop of nearly 100 teachers that will be entering local classrooms this fall.

NBC 5 got a glimpse into that training recently at Ann Richards STEAM Academy in Dallas.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

The new recruits are learning as realistically as possible – by working one-on-one with some students who are taking summer school courses. The new TFA teachers are paired with veteran DISD teachers for guidance, mentorship and support.

The organization said time in local classrooms this summer will offer them an opportunity to learn from other local veteran teachers, and more quickly understand the DFW community, schools and students.

“I'm from Oakland, California…their school districts are not the best. And it's really disheartening to see that just a few miles down the road, you can get really great public schools. And that never sat right with me,” said new TFA recruit Raquel Butner. “It's something that I always felt a passion to try and change. So that's why I want to be in the schools, making actual change and knowing that I've done my part to try and help every child get the best education possible.”

New teachers are learning both a virtual component and in-person teaching experience – a hybrid model that has become the norm in education since the pandemic.

“The pandemic kind of changed the world for everyone on education,” Butner said. “But if anything, it's really just made me more excited to go in.”

Butner will be one of about 70 TFA teachers that will teach in Dallas ISD, joining about 10,000 total teachers in the district teaching more than 155,000 students.

"I just want to make connections with my students. For me, it's not about them all getting A's, it's about them doing the best that they can do and really believing in themselves,” she said. “So if I can make sure that one student at least kind of feels like they believe in themselves a little bit more than they did when they first walked into my classroom. To me, that's a win."

NEW LEADERSHIP, NEW FOCUS

While the new teachers get ready for the upcoming school year, the district is also preparing to welcome a new leader.

Stephanie Elizalde will take over the Dallas ISD this fall for her longtime mentor, Michael Hinojosa, when he leaves office on July 5.

Elizalde spent many years working for DISD and most recently served as the Austin ISD superintendent.

She has pledged more support for teachers and told NBC 5 she plans to make some changes to lighten the stress load and afterschool work hours for educators. Click here to learn more.

Currently, Dallas ISD is looking to fill about 500 teacher openings.

The district is hosting two job fairs this summer and a push to recruit new teachers, as many districts across the country deal with retirements and career switches during the so-called ‘Great Resignation.’

Incentives to bring in more teachers are also important. Just last Thursday, the school board approved a new budget, which raised starting teacher pay to $60,000 a year, increased pay for current teachers and set up thousands of dollars in hiring incentives.

“We're always constantly hiring teachers. That's something that we always have, with any school district. We have actually hired more teachers than we've had in the past years. So that's one thing that we are proud to say that we are doing,” said Steven Jackson, director of recruitment for DISD.

Jackson, himself a TFA alumnus, said TFA teachers will once again be a welcome addition to DISD schools this fall.

"One of the great things about TFA is they always bring in quality recruits. They have a quality recruitment efforts and they bring in quality candidates that come to the schools,” said Jackson. “And that's one of the reasons that we partner with them. Our goals are very common, we want to be able to provide a quality education for all of our students."